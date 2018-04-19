Regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled that online news outfit Rappler violated the constitutional restriction against foreign ownership on mass media firms and ordered its license to operate revoked.

Rappler, in a statement, said the SEC action was a “blow to press freedom” but it admitted having raised capital from Omidyar Network, a fund created by eBay founder and entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the SEC decision was not an attack on press freedom.

“The issue at hand is the compliance of 100 percent Filipino ownership and management of mass media,” Roque said in a statement.

“It is not about infringement on the freedom of the press,” he added. The Palace official pointed out that corporate laws should not be above what the law mandates.

“The Constitution sets restrictions on the ownership and management of mass media entities to which all must abide,” Roque said.

“No one is above the law. Rappler has to comply,” he added.

The decision was signed by SEC Teresita Herbosa and three SEC Commissioners: Antonieta Ibe, Ephyo Luis Amatong, and Emilio Aquino. Another Commissioner, Blas James Viterbo, did not take part, in the ruling.

The SEC said it revoked Rappler’s license for violation of the Constitution and the Anti-Dummy Law since it breached constitutional restrictions on ownership and control of mass media entities.

“The En Banc finds Rappler, Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corporation, a Mass Media Entity and its alter ego, liable for violating the constitutional and statutory Foreign Equity Restriction in Mass Media, enforceable through laws and rules within the mandate of the commission,” the SEC en banc said in its decision made public yesterday.

The SEC ruling also voided the Omidyar Philippine Depositary Receipt (PDR) and revoked Rappler’s Certificate of Incorporation. The PDR is a financial instrument that does not give the owner voting rights in the board or a say in the management or day-to-day operations of the company but which the SEC said Rappler used to circumvent the constitutional provision against foreign ownership in media outfits.

The SEC decision said there was “substantial evidence that respondents intentionally created an elaborate scheme, upon which its receipt of over a million dollars from a foreign investor would be theoretically defensible, the investor would never own stock and would never receive dividends and he would never become an officer or director but respondents would still be able to give him his money’s worth in the form of negative control and cash contributions, all through a private contractual arrangement.”

The SEC described the scheme as “deceptive” and since it involved the sale of a security, it fell within Section 26 or the Anti-Fraud provision of the Securities Regulation Code.

Rappler won’t shutdown

Rappler, however, said in its website that the SEC itself accepted the Omidyar-related documents submitted by Rappler in 2015.

In a statement Rappler said branded the SEC decision as a “kill order” and claimed that revoking Rappler’s license to operate “is the first of its kind in history, both for the Commission and for Philippine media.”

It added that the SEC action was “pure and simple harassment, the seeming coup de grace to the relentless and malicious attacks against us since 2016.”

“All these seem not to matter as far as the SEC is concerned. In a record investigation time of 5 months and after President Duterte himself blasted Rappler in his second SONA in July 2017, the SEC released this ruling against us,” it added.

“What this means . . . is that the Commission is ordering us to close shop, to cease telling you stories, to stop speaking truth to power, and to let go of everything that we have built – and created – since 2012.”

Rappler said it will continue its operations as it files the “necessary motions for reconsideration with the courts. It will continue to defend and uphold the freedom of the press, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.”

Rappler also accused the Duterte administration of targeting its operations.

“The SEC investigation was ordered by the Office of the Solicitor General, which wrote the agency on December 14, 2016, to investigate Rappler over its PDRs,” it stated.

The SEC created a “Special Panel” on July 8, 2017, to conduct a “formal, in-depth examination of Rappler Inc and its parent, Rappler Holdings Corporation, as to possible violations of nationality restrictions on ownership and/or control of Mass Media entities,” it added.

It cited President Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 25 where he threatened to investigate the ownership of Rappler.

“Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) do not indicate ownership. This means our foreign investors, Omidyar Network and North Base Media, do not own Rappler. They invest, but they don’t own. Rappler remains 100 percent Filipino-owned,” Rappler said in a statement after Duterte’s SONA.

Rappler added the SEC decision came after months of it being attacked by “pro-administration bloggers over its ownership, among other issues.”

The SEC endorsed the decision to the Department of Justice “for appropriate action.”

Rappler urged to find remedies

Malacañang urged Rappler to find legal remedies but it has to submit itself to government regulations.

Roque, who is a press freedom advocate after serving as lawyer for a number of journalists, said the Palace “respects the SEC decision that Rappler contravenes the strict requirements of the law that the ownership and the management of mass media entities must be wholly-owned by Filipinos.”

“Rappler may wish to exhaust all available legal remedies until the decision becomes final,” he added.

Roque stressed that the SEC “is empowered to determine the legality of corporations.”

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) blamed Mr. Duterte’s earlier threat against Rappler for the SEC move, pointing out that the Chief Executive has revealed its intolerance toward media firms that report critically about his administration.

“It was but one of many threats Duterte has made against media critical of him and his governance, such as the Philippine Daily Inquirer and broadcast network ABS-CBN, whose franchise renewal he has threatened to block,” the NUJP pointed out.

“As it does so, the NUJP declares it full support to Rappler and all other independent media outfits that the state has threatened and may threaten to shut down,” it added.