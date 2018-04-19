Today News
GMA camp: De Lima ban void from start - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Leni’s votes exceed cast vote numbers; Robredo’s revisors claim pre-shaded ballots - Thursday, 19 April 2018
MILF’s vice chair Jaafar bats for Bong Go’s Senate run - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Former US first lady Barbara Bush dead at 92: family - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Roque: Rody’s rant vs Sereno not on judiciary - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Protest ready If China intrusion proven– DFA - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Sandigan junks Floirendo’s bid to defer arraignment on graft case - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Expel Anakpawis rep, Davao City mayor asks solons - Thursday, 19 April 2018
New AFPCS Galvez urges all state foes to take the peace path - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Duterte: I ordered detention of Australian missionary - Thursday, 19 April 2018
PNP asks SC for more time in submission of police docus - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Cebu Pacific to passengers of int’l flights: Be at airport 3 hrs earlier - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Solon urges LTFRB to allow moreTNC to offer services - Thursday, 19 April 2018
8 drug personalities nabbed for maintaining drug den in Valenzuela - Thursday, 19 April 2018
PCSO bares 18 lotto bettors win P872M in 1st quarter of 2018 - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Still for all Ages - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Hyundai’s Q1 sales steadies amidst higher auto taxes - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Suzuki-Wheeltek Racing Team Launch - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Isuzu Truck Fest 2018 - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Spyder Arrow Flip-Up Dual Visor - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Industrialist to help build New Clark City - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Lazada offers new payment solution - Thursday, 19 April 2018
TBs okay to issue bonds for farm-to-market roads - Thursday, 19 April 2018
2 CPG firms bag awards - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Globe rallying support for volunteerism program - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Save the Philippine Eagle — Dominguez - Thursday, 19 April 2018
SBITC boosts Subic Port use - Thursday, 19 April 2018
High-tech goes artistic - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Broadband data through light - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Redefining the world’s thinnest laptop - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Everything your family needs for your digital lifestyle - Thursday, 19 April 2018
IF drops sanction on Philippine Karatedo - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Raptors devour Wizards; Celtics win - Thursday, 19 April 2018
UST books last volley semis ticket - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Verdadero Palaro's fastest boy - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Obscure Pinoys seize 1-2 at PGTA Luisita tilt - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Streigl, Sim win virtual cycling - Thursday, 19 April 2018
New martial arts league to start - Thursday, 19 April 2018
IP Games set in Davao del Norte - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Donaire fights Frampton in Ireland - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Yellow spin day - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Inhibit or resign? Quit or be ousted! - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Inflated CVs, dubious degrees: Spain in ‘mastergate’ scandal - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Arab ire at US Jerusalem move looks unlikely to spark action - Thursday, 19 April 2018
Double blackeye - Thursday, 19 April 2018
In ‘Love, Simon,’ Hollywood spotlights struggles of gay teens - Thursday, 19 April 2018
N. Korea’s muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes - Thursday, 19 April 2018
SC: Leila’s WLO vs GMA unconstitutional - Wednesday, 18 April 2018
DoJ starts probe on tax evasion raps vs Rappler - Wednesday, 18 April 2018
EU activist out of RP, BI frees detained nun - Wednesday, 18 April 2018
A+ A A-

SEC strips Rappler of business license

Regulator Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ruled that online news outfit Rappler violated the constitutional restriction against foreign ownership on mass media firms and ordered its license to operate revoked.

Rappler, in a statement, said the SEC action was a “blow to press freedom” but it admitted having raised capital from Omidyar Network, a fund created by eBay founder and entrepreneur Pierre Omidyar.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the SEC decision was not an attack on press freedom.
“The issue at hand is the compliance of 100 percent Filipino ownership and management of mass media,” Roque said in a statement.
“It is not about infringement on the freedom of the press,” he added. The Palace official pointed out that corporate laws should not be above what the law mandates.

“The Constitution sets restrictions on the ownership and management of mass media entities to which all must abide,” Roque said.
“No one is above the law. Rappler has to comply,” he added.
The decision was signed by SEC Teresita Herbosa and three SEC Commissioners: Antonieta Ibe, Ephyo Luis Amatong, and Emilio Aquino. Another Commissioner, Blas James Viterbo, did not take part, in the ruling.
The SEC said it revoked Rappler’s license for violation of the Constitution and the Anti-Dummy Law since it breached constitutional restrictions on ownership and control of mass media entities.
“The En Banc finds Rappler, Inc. and Rappler Holdings Corporation, a Mass Media Entity and its alter ego, liable for violating the constitutional and statutory Foreign Equity Restriction in Mass Media, enforceable through laws and rules within the mandate of the commission,” the SEC en banc said in its decision made public yesterday.
The SEC ruling also voided the Omidyar Philippine Depositary Receipt (PDR) and revoked Rappler’s Certificate of Incorporation. The PDR is a financial instrument that does not give the owner voting rights in the board or a say in the management or day-to-day operations of the company but which the SEC said Rappler used to circumvent the constitutional provision against foreign ownership in media outfits.
The SEC decision said there was “substantial evidence that respondents intentionally created an elaborate scheme, upon which its receipt of over a million dollars from a foreign investor would be theoretically defensible, the investor would never own stock and would never receive dividends and he would never become an officer or director but respondents would still be able to give him his money’s worth in the form of negative control and cash contributions, all through a private contractual arrangement.”
The SEC described the scheme as “deceptive” and since it involved the sale of a security, it fell within Section 26 or the Anti-Fraud provision of the Securities Regulation Code.
Rappler won’t shutdown
Rappler, however, said in its website that the SEC itself accepted the Omidyar-related documents submitted by Rappler in 2015.
In a statement Rappler said branded the SEC decision as a “kill order” and claimed that revoking Rappler’s license to operate “is the first of its kind in history, both for the Commission and for Philippine media.”
It added that the SEC action was “pure and simple harassment, the seeming coup de grace to the relentless and malicious attacks against us since 2016.”
“All these seem not to matter as far as the SEC is concerned. In a record investigation time of 5 months and after President Duterte himself blasted Rappler in his second SONA in July 2017, the SEC released this ruling against us,” it added.
“What this means . . . is that the Commission is ordering us to close shop, to cease telling you stories, to stop speaking truth to power, and to let go of everything that we have built – and created – since 2012.”
Rappler said it will continue its operations as it files the “necessary motions for reconsideration with the courts. It will continue to defend and uphold the freedom of the press, which is guaranteed by the Constitution.”
Rappler also accused the Duterte administration of targeting its operations.
“The SEC investigation was ordered by the Office of the Solicitor General, which wrote the agency on December 14, 2016, to investigate Rappler over its PDRs,” it stated.
The SEC created a “Special Panel” on July 8, 2017, to conduct a “formal, in-depth examination of Rappler Inc and its parent, Rappler Holdings Corporation, as to possible violations of nationality restrictions on ownership and/or control of Mass Media entities,” it added.
It cited President Duterte’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) last July 25 where he threatened to investigate the ownership of Rappler.
“Philippine Depositary Receipts (PDRs) do not indicate ownership. This means our foreign investors, Omidyar Network and North Base Media, do not own Rappler. They invest, but they don’t own. Rappler remains 100 percent Filipino-owned,” Rappler said in a statement after Duterte’s SONA.
Rappler added the SEC decision came after months of it being attacked by “pro-administration bloggers over its ownership, among other issues.”
The SEC endorsed the decision to the Department of Justice “for appropriate action.”
Rappler urged to find remedies
Malacañang urged Rappler to find legal remedies but it has to submit itself to government regulations.
Roque, who is a press freedom advocate after serving as lawyer for a number of journalists, said the Palace “respects the SEC decision that Rappler contravenes the strict requirements of the law that the ownership and the management of mass media entities must be wholly-owned by Filipinos.”
“Rappler may wish to exhaust all available legal remedies until the decision becomes final,” he added.
Roque stressed that the SEC “is empowered to determine the legality of corporations.”
The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) blamed Mr. Duterte’s earlier threat against Rappler for the SEC move, pointing out that the Chief Executive has revealed its intolerance toward media firms that report critically about his administration.
“It was but one of many threats Duterte has made against media critical of him and his governance, such as the Philippine Daily Inquirer and broadcast network ABS-CBN, whose franchise renewal he has threatened to block,” the NUJP pointed out.
“As it does so, the NUJP declares it full support to Rappler and all other independent media outfits that the state has threatened and may threaten to shut down,” it added.

 

Published in Headlines

Latest from Ted Tuvera

More in this category: « CHEd chief Licuanan resigns RTC judge in de Lima drug case inhibits self »

7 comments

  • Cheyenne Bevels

    It’s rare knowledgeable individuals during this topic, however, you seem like you know what you’re preaching about! Thanks

    Cheyenne Bevels Sunday, 11 March 2018 08:55 Comment Link
  • Raleigh Dominick

    What part of your research study did you discover the most tough? I am doing a task at school on a really comparable subject and I would enjoy to ask you a couple concerns about research study product.

    Raleigh Dominick Monday, 05 March 2018 21:56 Comment Link
  • Chris Lafrance

    What part of your research study did you discover the most tough? I am doing a job at school on a really comparable subject and I would like to ask you a couple concerns about research study product.

    Chris Lafrance Saturday, 03 March 2018 03:19 Comment Link
  • Jorge

    Rappler is indeed being funded by CIA. It's similar to Namfrel that was a CIA creation to destabilize the Marcos government. Take note that then Namfrel's head was Jose Concepcion who was also the head of Makait Business Club, one of the groups that conspired to oust Marcos.

    Jorge Tuesday, 16 January 2018 11:06 Comment Link
  • The Eye

    Yellows know how to veer the truth of the matter. A form of deception.

    The Eye Tuesday, 16 January 2018 10:39 Comment Link
  • inocent

    We expect the yellow media propagandists to be on the attack against the Duterte administration and the SEC. It is unfortunate that the defense of Rappler sighting press freedom is not the subject matter, it is that Rappler is not 100% Filipino owned and is illegal. Let Rappler top woman Maria Ressa look for a local financier, maybe the Ayala's or Manual Pangilinan so they can get back the SEC approval.

    inocent Tuesday, 16 January 2018 02:37 Comment Link
  • Peter

    Good job SEC Good riddance Rappler goodbye to you Maria

    Peter Monday, 15 January 2018 23:40 Comment Link

Leave a comment

Make sure you enter the (*) required information where indicated.Basic HTML code is allowed.

back to top

Commentaries

Inhibit or resign? Quit or be ousted!

19-04-2018 Ninez Cacho-Olivares

Inhibit or resign? Quit or be ousted!

Justice Lourdes Sereno’s supporters must be very well-f...

Inflated CVs, dubious degrees: Spain in …

19-04-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Inflated CVs, dubious degrees: Spain in ‘mastergate’ scandal

Madrid, Spain — Inflated CVs, degrees that may or may n...

Arab ire at US Jerusalem move looks unli…

19-04-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Arab ire at US Jerusalem move looks unlikely to spark action

Dubai, United Arab Emirates—Arab leaders at a summit in...

Double blackeye

19-04-2018 Charlie V. Manalo

Double blackeye

Jailed Senator Leila de Lima must now be feeling the ef...

In ‘Love, Simon,’ Hollywood spotlights s…

19-04-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

In ‘Love, Simon,’ Hollywood spotlights struggles of gay teens

Los Angeles, United States — Orchid has only told six p...

N. Korea’s muted response on Syria strik…

19-04-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

N. Korea’s muted response on Syria strikes speaks volumes

Pyongyang, North Korea — A day after US, French and Bri...

Headlines

Headlines

Nation

Metro

Sports

Life Style

Etcetera

Motoring

business

Unit 102, 1020 Bel-Air apartment, Roxas Blvd, Ermita, Manila Copyright 2000-2017 All rights reserved, The Daily Tribune Publishing Inc.