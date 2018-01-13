Today News
IS cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces - Saturday, 13 January 2018
And never the twain shall meet? - Saturday, 13 January 2018
CJ loses political ground - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Gearing up for 2020 Olympics, Japan breaks tourism record - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Johnson gets share of Sony Open lead - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Ferrer stays on course in Auckland - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Morales, Gorospe, Prado top elite races - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Kerber marches on in Sydney - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Golf finds the rough in dullness survey - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Carreno Busta lifts Kooyong title - Saturday, 13 January 2018
ABS-CBN to beam new cage league - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Saso Philippine Ladies Open champ - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Lions firm up NCAA grand slam bid with Dubai outing - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Arellano U demolishes Letran in volleyball - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Globalport averts meltdown, claims 1st win - Saturday, 13 January 2018
PSC gives Hidilyn her dream gym - Saturday, 13 January 2018
High-flying Raptors blowout Cavaliers - Saturday, 13 January 2018
NBA aims to address tensions over officiating - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Hazing victim’s parents welcome appearance of witness before DoJ, reopening of probe - Saturday, 13 January 2018
PDEA nabs 2 men selling party drugs in Manda - Saturday, 13 January 2018
‘Pay hike for soldiers, policemen funded under 2018 budget’ - Saturday, 13 January 2018
2017 good year for NCRPO— Albayalde - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Solon says raising teachers’ pay could be DU30’s greatest legacy - Saturday, 13 January 2018
‘Tsinelas’ to superheroes: The Elmer Padilla story - Saturday, 13 January 2018
‘Bato’ now richest cop in the country - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Luigi Muhlach boosts a global food trend - Saturday, 13 January 2018
GMA programs, personalities honored by Anak TV anew - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Iñigo Pascual voices out his heart for children - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Month of music in Art 2 Art - Saturday, 13 January 2018
‘Jadine’ on rising up and moving forward - Saturday, 13 January 2018
‘#paMORE’: Love and talent overflow - Saturday, 13 January 2018
The One That Got Away premieres on GMA 7 - Saturday, 13 January 2018
RP, China start construction of 2 mega drug rehab centers in Mindanao - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Comelec to conduct public hearings on no-el in Mindanao - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Atio’s parents welcome probe reopening, Ventura’s testimony - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Passport appointments currently ‘best system’ to implement — Cayetano - Saturday, 13 January 2018
RP is most cyber-attacked in SE Asia, 10th in the world - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Duterte to fire GOCC exec, 3 generals, 70 policemen - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Gordon’s panel grants Faeldon furlough - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Leila commends Carpio’s refusal to testify vs Sereno - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Asia Pacific real estate market foreseen to flourish this year — JLL - Saturday, 13 January 2018
DoH chief: Deaths in vaccine row ‘consistent with’ dengue - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Zambo del Sur mayor, 8 others indicted of graft - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Hefty fines vs erring mining firms pushed - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Calida files MR over SC scrutiny in drug war - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Alejano: DFA granted China’s request for marine research in Benham Rise - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Joint voting on cha-cha not in Constitution — Sotto - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Trump uses racist slur to describe immigrants from Haiti, Africa - Saturday, 13 January 2018
3rd legal challenge filed vs ML extension in Mindanao - Saturday, 13 January 2018
Duterte rebounds to 83% trust in SWS poll - Saturday, 13 January 2018
RP, China start construction of 2 mega drug rehab centers in Mindanao

The Chinese Embassy in Manila and the Department of Health (DoH) yesterday lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the grant-aid Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Mindanao.
According to the embassy, the construction of two rehabilitation centers in Sarangani and Agusan del Sur respectively, is the first Chinese grant aid construction project in the Philippines.
The construction of the rehabilitation centers is estimated to finish within 21 months, the embassy said.
Chinese Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor Jin Yuan, during the ceremony said the Chinese government "will always extend a helping hand" when a close neighbor and friend "is in need."
Jin also mentioned China’s provision of cash assistance after the earthquake in Surigao City, machine and equipment grants for the rehabilitation of Marawi, and the financial assistance for the areas struck by typhoon Vinta.
“I believe under President Duterte’s leadership, together with the efforts of the Philippine people, the disaster-affected areas will soon be rebuilt into even better places,” he said.
“China will continue mutual beneficial cooperation with our Philippine counterparts. I believe with our joint efforts, we will share a very bright future together.”
On behalf of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Undersecretary Roger Tong-An attended the event and expressed his trust in the continued friendship between China and the Philippines.
“Truly, our undertakings do not only build facilities but also build networks and synergies… whatever good things we build end up building us,” he said.
The completion of the project will provide two modern and scientific drug rehabilitation centers in the country with gross floor area of 6750 square meters each.
Each center can accommodate around 150 beds and would house an administration building, a pavilion villa, a staff house and motor pool building, a male and female dormitory building, and a multi-purpose covered court among others.

Commentaries

And never the twain shall meet?

13-01-2018 Ninez Cacho-Olivares

And never the twain shall meet?

House of Representatives members have been exuding a lo...

IS cells operate in Kabul under noses of…

13-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

IS cells operate in Kabul under noses of Afghan and US forces

Kabul, Afghanistan — Middle-class Afghans turned jihadi...

Empty threats from irrelevant Reds

12-01-2018 Ninez Cacho-Olivares

Empty threats from irrelevant Reds

Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), National Demo...

Trump’s ‘madman’ rhetoric may have scare…

12-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Trump’s ‘madman’ rhetoric may have scared N. Korea to talks: analysts

Seoul, South Korea — US President Donald Trump’s notori...

No to Senate seat, yes to vice presidenc…

11-01-2018 Ninez Cacho-Olivares

No to Senate seat, yes to vice presidency

Despite his good showing in a Senate seat victory in 20...

Legacy of president Wilson’s racism clou…

11-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Legacy of president Wilson’s racism clouds UN rights office

Geneva, Switzerland — How do you condemn racism on beha...

