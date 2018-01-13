The Chinese Embassy in Manila and the Department of Health (DoH) yesterday lead the groundbreaking ceremony for the grant-aid Dangerous Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Mindanao.

According to the embassy, the construction of two rehabilitation centers in Sarangani and Agusan del Sur respectively, is the first Chinese grant aid construction project in the Philippines.

The construction of the rehabilitation centers is estimated to finish within 21 months, the embassy said.

Chinese Embassy’s Economic and Commercial Counsellor Jin Yuan, during the ceremony said the Chinese government "will always extend a helping hand" when a close neighbor and friend "is in need."

Jin also mentioned China’s provision of cash assistance after the earthquake in Surigao City, machine and equipment grants for the rehabilitation of Marawi, and the financial assistance for the areas struck by typhoon Vinta.

“I believe under President Duterte’s leadership, together with the efforts of the Philippine people, the disaster-affected areas will soon be rebuilt into even better places,” he said.

“China will continue mutual beneficial cooperation with our Philippine counterparts. I believe with our joint efforts, we will share a very bright future together.”

On behalf of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, Undersecretary Roger Tong-An attended the event and expressed his trust in the continued friendship between China and the Philippines.

“Truly, our undertakings do not only build facilities but also build networks and synergies… whatever good things we build end up building us,” he said.

The completion of the project will provide two modern and scientific drug rehabilitation centers in the country with gross floor area of 6750 square meters each.

Each center can accommodate around 150 beds and would house an administration building, a pavilion villa, a staff house and motor pool building, a male and female dormitory building, and a multi-purpose covered court among others.