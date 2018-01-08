Today News
Blocks from White House, a freezing tent is home - Monday, 08 January 2018
Palestinians mark Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls - Monday, 08 January 2018
Machismo federalismo - Monday, 08 January 2018
A change for the same? - Monday, 08 January 2018
Puigdemont or not? Catalan independence camp has to choose - Monday, 08 January 2018
In aid of election? - Monday, 08 January 2018
Single or double? - Monday, 08 January 2018
Shell student art tilt honors winning schools - Monday, 08 January 2018
First solo exhibition of Andre Baldovino - Monday, 08 January 2018
Juan Arellano: The architect, artist and master builder - Monday, 08 January 2018
Nina Corpuz features super moms of stars in new book - Monday, 08 January 2018
Haunting and affecting war novel is now in Filipino - Monday, 08 January 2018
Writing memory - Monday, 08 January 2018
Kim, Hwang bag Phl Am Open titles - Monday, 08 January 2018
Alab notch another win with new duo - Monday, 08 January 2018
FEU-Diliman zaps UST in football - Monday, 08 January 2018
Phoenix cuffs Ravena, taints NLEX - Monday, 08 January 2018
Fore named Unicef executive director - Monday, 08 January 2018
Invest in climate-smart agriculture, LGUs urged - Monday, 08 January 2018
DoST lists priorities in 2018 - Monday, 08 January 2018
Power coops unfazed by coal tax hike - Monday, 08 January 2018
CEO awarded for boosting DLSMC financial standing - Monday, 08 January 2018
St. Luke’s Medical Center appoints new Medical Directors - Monday, 08 January 2018
Globe OKs $850-M capex for ’18 - Monday, 08 January 2018
GSIS tops in client satisfaction - Monday, 08 January 2018
Telcos given 6 months to comply with 1-year load validity — DICT - Monday, 08 January 2018
Buenaventura best BSP chief—bankers  - Monday, 08 January 2018
Investors’ confidence in RP high despite TRAIN law — DTI - Monday, 08 January 2018
Taguig City opens annual Business One-Stop Shop - Monday, 08 January 2018
Navotas folk okay add’l four barangays - Monday, 08 January 2018
Bautista lauds Eleazar for decline in QC crime rate - Monday, 08 January 2018
Detained solon vows to keep herself busy with Senate work - Monday, 08 January 2018
House panel to tackle proposal of Alvarez to create medical center for treatment of ENTHN - Monday, 08 January 2018
P25B set aside for 2018 AFP modernization program - Monday, 08 January 2018
Ati-Atihan fest pays tribute to Mindanao - Monday, 08 January 2018
AFP adds 500 more men to secure Traslacion; 80K join procession of Black Nazarene replicas - Monday, 08 January 2018
Group hits Año’s appointment as DILG head, warns against intensifying rights abuses - Monday, 08 January 2018
Iloilo Rep. Treñas suspended due to graft - Monday, 08 January 2018
Trump: I am a ‘very stable genius’ and ‘like, very smart’ - Monday, 08 January 2018
9 BIFF men killed as troops foil attack on military detachment - Monday, 08 January 2018
DICT: 4th player vs telco duopoly also welcome - Monday, 08 January 2018
Move to extend pols’ terms ‘self-serving’ — Robredo - Monday, 08 January 2018
House attacks meant to weaken Senate — Drilon - Monday, 08 January 2018
No factions in PDP-Laban — Senate chief - Monday, 08 January 2018
House rushes Federal shift, Con-Ass OK set - Monday, 08 January 2018
Malaya publisher writes 30 - Monday, 08 January 2018
Celebrity 'fitspirations' pump up star-studded wellness camp - Saturday, 06 January 2018
Joseph Moring, fact or fake - Saturday, 06 January 2018
MCAD screens films on narratives within cities - Saturday, 06 January 2018
Ed Sheeran dominates Spotify’s 2017 Year in Music - Saturday, 06 January 2018
Phoenix cuffs Ravena, taints NLEX

 

SECOND WIN FOR ALAS

 

By John Bryan Ulanday

Phoenix Petroleum surrendered a huge lead but recovered in time to hand NLEX its first defeat, 102-95, yesterday in the 43rd Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Starting the season with a loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer, the Fuel Masters have now won back to back, and at 2-1, are in the upper-half of the team standings midway through the elimination round of the season’s first conference.
Building a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Fuel Masters saw their 90-73 bubble disappear following a massive 15-2 Road Warriors rally.
Phoenix, however, still had some gas left in its tank and engineered a 10-7 finishing kick, capped by Doug Kramer inside basket in the dying seconds, to break NLEX’s final rally with a 102-92 gap, enough for the win.
“We’re happy that we were able to contain them. Lahat ng coaches, alam ang strength ng NLEX. Di mo ma-stop, mali-limit mo lang talaga. I guess we’re able to do that,” Phoenix coach Louie Alas said.
“Actually talagang general ang instruction ko sa perimeter guys ko na, as much as possible, force them to pass the basketball. Instead of pipilitin niyong maka-atake, do not allow them to go to the paint. Kasi kapag nakapunta sila sa paint, makaka-create na sila,” Alas added.
Phoenix, which only committed 10 errors, forced NLEX to 18 while limiting them to a measly 8-of-30 shooting from beyond the arc. The Fuel Masters also outrebounded the Road Warriors, 58-55 and made them settle for just 18 assists compared to their 22.
Phoenix sniper Matthew Wright waxed-hot from the rainbow country with four triples en route to a team-high 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists while hot-shooting Jeff Chan sizzled for 18 points on 2-of-3 shooting from downtown, to go along his four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Team skipper RJ Jazul chipped in 15 more while rookie Jason Perkins added 14 markers and eight rebounds for a balanced Phoenix attack.
Rookie Kiefer Ravena, who averaged 19 points and eight assists in his first two games, was limited to eight points on a 4-of-10 clip and seven assists.
Veteran Larry Fonacier erupted for 22 points and four rebounds in a losing effort for the Road Warriors who absorbed their maiden loss at 2-1 mark.
The Scores:
PHOENIX 102 - Wright 19, Chan 18, Jazul 15, Perkins 14, Chua 12, Kramer 10, Revilla 6, Wilson 2, Intal 2, Dehesa 2, Eriobu 2, Alolino 0.
NLEX 95 - Fonacier 22, Tiongson 12, Miranda 10, Quiñahan 10, Al-Hussaini 8, Ravena 8, Taulava 6, Alas 6, Baguio 4, Gotladera 3, Ighalo 3, Buenafe 3. Quarters: 19-25, 54-53, 88-73, 102-95.
Quarters: 19-25, 54-53, 88-73, 102-95.

 

Commentaries

In aid of election?

08-01-2018 Ninez Cacho-Olivares

In aid of election?

Leftist legislators belonging to the Makabayan partylis...

Puigdemont or not? Catalan independence …

08-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Puigdemont or not? Catalan independence camp has to choose

Barcelona, Spain — Separatist parties have a majority i...

A change for the same?

08-01-2018 Aldrin Cardona

A change for the same?

Stalwarts of the PDP-Laban are peddling before us feder...

Machismo federalismo

08-01-2018 Dinah S. Ventura

Machismo federalismo

Talks of changing the system of government make me nerv...

Palestinians mark Orthodox Christmas ami…

08-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Palestinians mark Orthodox Christmas amid boycott calls

Bethlehem, Palestinian Territories — Palestinians prote...

Blocks from White House, a freezing tent…

08-01-2018 AFP and Tribune Wires

Blocks from White House, a freezing tent is home

Washington, United States — Two sleeping bags and “many...

