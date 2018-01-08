SECOND WIN FOR ALAS

By John Bryan Ulanday

Phoenix Petroleum surrendered a huge lead but recovered in time to hand NLEX its first defeat, 102-95, yesterday in the 43rd Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Starting the season with a loss to defending champion San Miguel Beer, the Fuel Masters have now won back to back, and at 2-1, are in the upper-half of the team standings midway through the elimination round of the season’s first conference.

Building a 17-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Fuel Masters saw their 90-73 bubble disappear following a massive 15-2 Road Warriors rally.

Phoenix, however, still had some gas left in its tank and engineered a 10-7 finishing kick, capped by Doug Kramer inside basket in the dying seconds, to break NLEX’s final rally with a 102-92 gap, enough for the win.

“We’re happy that we were able to contain them. Lahat ng coaches, alam ang strength ng NLEX. Di mo ma-stop, mali-limit mo lang talaga. I guess we’re able to do that,” Phoenix coach Louie Alas said.

“Actually talagang general ang instruction ko sa perimeter guys ko na, as much as possible, force them to pass the basketball. Instead of pipilitin niyong maka-atake, do not allow them to go to the paint. Kasi kapag nakapunta sila sa paint, makaka-create na sila,” Alas added.

Phoenix, which only committed 10 errors, forced NLEX to 18 while limiting them to a measly 8-of-30 shooting from beyond the arc. The Fuel Masters also outrebounded the Road Warriors, 58-55 and made them settle for just 18 assists compared to their 22.

Phoenix sniper Matthew Wright waxed-hot from the rainbow country with four triples en route to a team-high 19 points, five rebounds and seven assists while hot-shooting Jeff Chan sizzled for 18 points on 2-of-3 shooting from downtown, to go along his four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Team skipper RJ Jazul chipped in 15 more while rookie Jason Perkins added 14 markers and eight rebounds for a balanced Phoenix attack.

Rookie Kiefer Ravena, who averaged 19 points and eight assists in his first two games, was limited to eight points on a 4-of-10 clip and seven assists.

Veteran Larry Fonacier erupted for 22 points and four rebounds in a losing effort for the Road Warriors who absorbed their maiden loss at 2-1 mark.

The Scores:

PHOENIX 102 - Wright 19, Chan 18, Jazul 15, Perkins 14, Chua 12, Kramer 10, Revilla 6, Wilson 2, Intal 2, Dehesa 2, Eriobu 2, Alolino 0.

NLEX 95 - Fonacier 22, Tiongson 12, Miranda 10, Quiñahan 10, Al-Hussaini 8, Ravena 8, Taulava 6, Alas 6, Baguio 4, Gotladera 3, Ighalo 3, Buenafe 3. Quarters: 19-25, 54-53, 88-73, 102-95.

